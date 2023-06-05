Woman seen violently tugging on people's hair in East Village park

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a commotion in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday afternoon when a woman went on a hair-pulling rampage.

A woman was seen walking up to people and violently tugging on their hair.

She eventually left the park where she knocked over chairs and tables for outdoor dining.

Police wound up taking her into custody and bringing her to Bellevue Hospital for an evaluation.

