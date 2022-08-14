Police: Suspect tried to rob man in victim's own backyard in Brooklyn

Police are trying to catch the man who tried to rob a 72-year-old man at knifepoint at the victim's own backyard in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect tried to break into the victim's car before he approached the man in his backyard.

It happened last Sunday near Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue in East New York.

The victim yelled for help and the suspect ran away empty-handed.

