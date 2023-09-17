Man shot in the head in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Coney Island.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head along Surf Ave and West 22nd Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests and do not have a description of the suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

ALSO READ | Several cars struck by MTA bus, stacked on top of each other in Brooklyn

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.