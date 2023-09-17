  • Watch Now
Man shot in the head in Coney Island

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, September 17, 2023 2:22AM
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Coney Island.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head along Surf Ave and West 22nd Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests and do not have a description of the suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

