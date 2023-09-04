Three people were shot near the parade route for the annual Caribbean Carnival in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

3 people shot on parade route for Caribbean Carnival in Brooklyn: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were shot on the parade route for the annual New York Caribbean Carnival in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, according to preliminary information from police.

The gunfire erupted just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say three people were shot near Eastern Parkway and Rochester Avenue, which is on the parade route for the Caribbean Carnival.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be ok.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.