36-year-old man stabbed to death on J/M/Z subway platform in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death on a subway platform in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

Police responded to the Marcy Avenue station just after 8 p.m.

They say a 36-year-old man was killed after being stabbed on the northbound J/M/Z platform.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

