45-year-old woman found dead with stab wound inside East Harlem apartment

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a stab wound to the stomach inside an apartment in Manhattan on Thursday.

Police made the discovery around 9:45 a.m. inside an apartment at the East River Houses located at 435 East 102nd Street in East Harlem.

Officers found the 45-year-old victim, identified as Lisa Epton, unconscious and unresponsive, lying face down in the kitchen with a stab wound to the stomach.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have deemed the incident as a homicide.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

