Man accused of stabbing EMT outside Mount Sinai West alleges EMTs 'kidnapped him'

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed an EMT Wednesday night in Manhattan. Reporter Anthony Carlo has more.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- There were wild revelations in court as the man accused of stabbing an EMT inside her ambulance was arraigned.

Among the evidence defendant Rudy Garcia confessed -- telling police that he had been kidnapped. He also said that he used a large kitchen knife which was hidden in his boot.

Garcia is charged with attempted murder and assault.

The victim was stabbed in her chest, arm and leg.

She may have saved her own life by curling up to block her chest.

According to the FDNY, there have been 121 attacks on EMTs so far this year.

"Our members are used as practice punching bags and we need more police presence with us on a lot of these calls," Barzilay said.

The EMT's union released a statement saying:

"The horrific stabbing of an EMT by her patient last night underscores the dangers faced by emergency medical workers every day. 1199SEIU is closely monitoring the situation and our members are praying for their colleague's swift and full recovery. Violence against healthcare workers is all too common, and New York must do all it can to ensure that these frontline heroes are able to do their jobs free from the threat of physical harm. More resources must be directed towards the staffing and safety of EMTs and paramedics citywide, so that workers aren't placed in situations where they are unable to protect themselves. Ensuring appropriate staffing levels, shifts, rest time, enhanced training on de-escalation and situational awareness, and the support of other first responders is imperative. All workers have the right to a safe workplace, and in the field of healthcare-where often every second counts to save a life-this is especially critical."

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday, acknowledged the challenges EMTs face.

"So many like her are out there every single day, taking care of New Yorkers under incredibly difficult conditions," he said. "I would like to personally thank her for the service."

Garcia was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say he is no stranger to police. Garcia has eight prior arrests, including for criminal possession of a weapon, assault, menacing with a weapon. Authorities say Garcia headbutted an officer back in 2017.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit: Hospital authorized organs harvested from unidentified, missing woman

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.