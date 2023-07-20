The 25-year-old EMT suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and leg inside of the Mount Sinai West ambulance. Janice Yu reports.

EMT stabbed by man in ambulance outside Mount Sinai West in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed an EMT Wednesday night in Manhattan.

Officials say 48-year-old Rudy Garcia was picked up at 94th Street and Amsterdam at around 8:50 p.m., after a call about cardiac arrest.

The ambulance was on 59th Street when Garcia allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the EMT multiple times in the abdomen and leg, officials said.

Authorities say the 25-year-old EMT is expected to survive.

Cell phone video shows emergency workers gathered by her side. An officer is shown picking up what appears to be the knife used in the stabbing.

Officials say the EMT was initially treated at Mount Sinai West, before she was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside.

Garcia was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say he no stranger to police. He has previously been arrested for those same charges, as well as robbery and selling drugs.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.