NYC now processing DNA on firearms used to commit crimes 'faster than ever'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams issued a warning on Monday to anyone who uses guns to commit crimes.

"The evidence doesn't lie, science is coming for you faster than ever," Adams said.

The city is now processing DNA evidence on firearms faster than ever.

"The OCM...DNA crimes unit achieves a 30-day or less turnaround time for testing analysis of evidence for gun crimes," the mayor added.

That is the fastest in the nation - and twice as fast as it used to take.

A year ago, the city created a DNA Gun Crimes Unit within the Medical Examiner's Office.

With a 2.5 million investment, it upgraded its technology and added 24 forensic scientists.

"Faster testing results will help the criminal justice system resolve cases faster than ever - quicker turnaround time will hasten answers to those affected by gun violence," said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham.

Just recovering a gun is a start, but getting that DNA information can help answer a litany of questions.

"Who pulled the trigger? Is it connected to other crimes, other shooters? Filling in those gaps and building a strong case requires many hands," said First Deputy Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

