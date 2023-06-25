NYC gets $25M for e-bike charging stations, seeking to prevent deadly battery fires

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a call for elevated e-bike safety measures from Capitol Hill. 25 million dollars is headed to New York City in hopes of preventing another deadly fire sparked by lithium batteries.

"These batteries are poorly made, often in China, and they explode and cause fires. They are dangerous," said Senator Chuck Schumer. '

One of those dangerous, explosive fires caused by a lithium-ion battery happened just days ago, killing four people who lived above an e-bike repair shop on Madison Street.

On Sunday, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced 25 million dollars in emergency funding for New York City to help New Yorkers charge their e-bikes safely - and in turn - save lives.

"People use them to take their kids to school, commute to work, tour our cities. Many of our delivery workers rely on them to carry foods and other goods,"

Delivery worker Luke William Medina says this federal funding to build 173 e-bike charging stations outdoors at 53 NYCHA sites is crucial.

"The delivery guys can swap the battery and they don't have to charge the battery in the house," he said.

Inside homes are where so many of the fires have started.

In New York City alone, the FDNY reports lithium-ion batteries have caused more than 400 fires over the last four years, resulting in more than 300 injuries, at least 12 deaths, and damage to more than 320 structures. They are the lethal results of a lack of federal regulation.

The senators say legislation - currently in the works - could extinguish the issue once and for all.

If passed, it would take improperly manufactured batteries off the market, adding another layer of protection.

