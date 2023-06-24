Fire rekindles at Lower East Side e-bike repair shop

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is more trouble stemming from the e-bike fire that killed four people on the Lower East Side on Tuesday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, someone noticed that the fire rekindled. It took the FDNY almost an hour to get the situation under control.

The city says it has, in fact, stepped up enforcement of lithium-ion batteries since the disaster. It has issued 11 summonses, three violation orders, and two criminal court summonses.

The mayor is asking anyone who sees unattended bikes being charged to call 311.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.