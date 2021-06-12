Suspects wanted in attempted robbery, anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5776959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 20-year-old man is under arrest and charged in connection to back-to-back attacks against Jewish victims in Brooklyn last weekend.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A suspect is wanted in connection to a robbery and anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn.Surveillance video shows three men on two motorcycles demanding money from a 21-year-old man on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg earlier this month.When the victim tried to call 911, one of the suspects took off the victim's yarmulke and made anti-Semitic remarks before taking off.The victim wasn't physically injured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.