Suspects wanted in attempted robbery, anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A suspect is wanted in connection to a robbery and anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows three men on two motorcycles demanding money from a 21-year-old man on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg earlier this month.

When the victim tried to call 911, one of the suspects took off the victim's yarmulke and made anti-Semitic remarks before taking off.

The victim wasn't physically injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

