A 31-year-old man was shot and killed after a shooting Saturday morning in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

31-year-old shot dead in Brooklyn after dispute; no arrests

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- A man was shot and killed following a dispute in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. inside a building on Eastern Parkway in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

Police say the 31-year-old victim was involved in a dispute before he was shot in the stomach.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to Brookdale Hospital.

It's unclear what led to the dispute.

No arrests have been made, as the investigation remains ongoing.

