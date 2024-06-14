Man stabbed in chest in Times Square; suspect in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in Times Square early Friday.

The victim was stabbed in front of 1535 Broadway at around 2:50 a.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

He got into a verbal dispute that led to a fight with another man.

The 30-year-old suspect is in custody with charges pending, according to police.

