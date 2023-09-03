Woman arrested for allegedly slashing woman outside Midtown pizza shop

Police have arrested a woman in the slashing attack outside a pizza shop in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman from New Jersey was arrested for allegedly slashing a woman in an unprovoked attack outside a Midtown pizza shop.

Authorities say Ola Albanni walked up to a 65-year-old woman Friday around 6 p.m. near 2 Bros. Pizza on 8th Avenue near 38th Street and attacked her with a large kitchen knife.

The victim was left with a cut under her left eye.

Police sources say the victim is a tourist from England.

