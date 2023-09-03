WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman arrested for allegedly slashing woman outside Midtown pizza shop

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, September 3, 2023 11:32PM
Police arrest woman in slashing attack outside Midtown pizza shop
EMBED <>More Videos

Police have arrested a woman in the slashing attack outside a pizza shop in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman from New Jersey was arrested for allegedly slashing a woman in an unprovoked attack outside a Midtown pizza shop.

Authorities say Ola Albanni walked up to a 65-year-old woman Friday around 6 p.m. near 2 Bros. Pizza on 8th Avenue near 38th Street and attacked her with a large kitchen knife.

The victim was left with a cut under her left eye.

Police sources say the victim is a tourist from England.

ALSO READ | Questions over NYC's aging infrastructure reveal troubling answers following water main break

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW