Woman wanted for slashing outside Midtown pizza shop

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman wanted in an unprovoked slashing in Manhattan.
It happened in front of 2 Bros. Pizza on 8th Avenue near 38th Street in Midtown on Friday just after 6 p.m.
Police say the woman walked up to a 65-year-old woman and attacked her with a large kitchen knife.
The victim was left with a laceration under her left eye.
The attacker ran north. She is described as having a light complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, 5'1" tall, medium build, with medium-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black or blue jacket with a white shirt underneath, pink shorts, black socks, black shoes a beige hat, and was carrying bags.
