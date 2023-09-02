  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman wanted for slashing outside Midtown pizza shop

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, September 2, 2023 9:20PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman wanted in an unprovoked slashing in Manhattan.

It happened in front of 2 Bros. Pizza on 8th Avenue near 38th Street in Midtown on Friday just after 6 p.m.

Police say the woman walked up to a 65-year-old woman and attacked her with a large kitchen knife.

The victim was left with a laceration under her left eye.

The attacker ran north. She is described as having a light complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, 5'1" tall, medium build, with medium-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black or blue jacket with a white shirt underneath, pink shorts, black socks, black shoes a beige hat, and was carrying bags.

ALSO READ | Questions over NYC's aging infrastructure reveal troubling answers following water main break

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW