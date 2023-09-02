Woman wanted for slashing outside Midtown pizza shop

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman wanted in an unprovoked slashing in Manhattan.

It happened in front of 2 Bros. Pizza on 8th Avenue near 38th Street in Midtown on Friday just after 6 p.m.

Police say the woman walked up to a 65-year-old woman and attacked her with a large kitchen knife.

The victim was left with a laceration under her left eye.

The attacker ran north. She is described as having a light complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, 5'1" tall, medium build, with medium-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black or blue jacket with a white shirt underneath, pink shorts, black socks, black shoes a beige hat, and was carrying bags.

ALSO READ | Questions over NYC's aging infrastructure reveal troubling answers following water main break

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.