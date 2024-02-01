5 more men wanted in attack on NYPD officers in Times Square, 7 arrested

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search continues for at least five other people involved in a fight in front of the migrant shelter on 42nd Street in Times Square.

It's believed that the men involved are migrants.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is calling on witnesses to come forward.

"Violence against police officers is never acceptable. It is paramount that we conclusively identified each defendant and specify each participant's role in the incident. Every defendant charged so far is facing felony charges that carry a penalty of up to seven years," Bragg said.

The attack, which was caught on video, shows a group of men kicking and punching two NYPD officers on the sidewalk.

The man in the yellow is one of the men arrested Wednesday night. He and another man are charged with felony assault and robbery.

They are accused of stealing the officer's cell phones during the attack.

According to the NYPD, the two officers were trying to break up the disorderly group when things escalated.

Five other people have been arrested, they are charged with assault on an officer and gang assault.

Those arrested include:

- Yorman Reveron, 24, of Brooklyn. He's charged with assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

- Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, of Columbus, Mississippi. He's charged with assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

- Wilson Juarez, 21, of Queens. He's charged with assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

- Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, of Brooklyn. He's charged with assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

- Jhoan Boada, 22, who is homeless. He's charged with an attempted assault on a police officer and gang assault.

- Yohenry Brito, 24, of Manhattan. He's charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of assault on a police officer.

- Jandry Barros, of Queens. He's charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of assault on a police officer.

Reveron has two prior arrests. In November, he allegedly assaulted a Nordstrom Rack employee attempting to stop him from shoplifting. And last month, he is accused of punching a Macy's employee trying to stop him and two others during a robbery at the Herald Square location.

Wednesday night, NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry vowed to find the remaining suspects.

"We will comb this globe to look for you and bring you to justice," he said.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell blasted the attack of two police officers as "reprehensible" and called their attackers "cowards."

The Police Benevolent Association said it was outraged the suspects were released without bail.

"Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is a revolving door we're seeing in cases like this one. It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can't or won't protect us while we do that work," PBA President Patrick Hendry said.

Hendry said the melee dealt a blow to the rank and file and argued if the suspects aren't afraid to assault an officer, they won't be afraid to assault someone else.

Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger did an exclusive ride along with the NYPD Wednesday night as officers patrolled the city and confiscated unregistered scooters, which sometimes belong to migrants.

Officers were also searching for the others involved in the attack against two of their own.

All of the seven people who have been arrest so far have released without bail.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, and on Twitter @NYPDTips.

