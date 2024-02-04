Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to present evidence in assault on officers to grand jury

DA Bragg says his office 'will not rest until every person who assaulted a police officer in this awful attack is held accountable.'

DA Bragg says his office 'will not rest until every person who assaulted a police officer in this awful attack is held accountable.'

DA Bragg says his office 'will not rest until every person who assaulted a police officer in this awful attack is held accountable.'

DA Bragg says his office 'will not rest until every person who assaulted a police officer in this awful attack is held accountable.'

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will present evidence to a grand jury next week following the attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square last week.

Police department officials say 14 people, believed to be asylum seekers staying city shelters were involved in the assault.

Authorities have arrested and charged six - five were released without bail.

DA Bragg says his office 'will not rest until every person who assaulted a police officer in this awful attack is held accountable.'

The incident prompted growing concern from the New York Immigration Coalition that a few bad apples would put a target on the greater asylum-seeking population.

"I think that we have to really highlight that these are isolated incidents," said Robert Agyemang, Vice President of the New York Immigration Coalition. "It feeds into kind of the belief system that these people are coming and they're messing up things when it's not really the case."

According to data from the mayor's office, there were fewer migrants in the city's care since last week.

On January 7, 2024, the city reported 69,000 migrants in their care, as opposed to 67,500 on January 23. Meaning that migrants are leaving the city's care faster than they are coming in.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, and on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.