Police: Queens shooting suspects fled scene, injured pedestrian in hit and run

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a shooting in Queens.

When those suspects fled the scene they struck and injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run. The shooting wounded two men just before 4 a.m. Sunday outside 'Impulse Lounge' on Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park.

The victims, both 28-year-old men are in stable condition.

Police say the two suspects fled in a white BMW that struck a male pedestrian by the Van Wyck Expressway. The suspects then ditched the car.

The pedestrian is now in critical condition.

