Police: Man shot in the thigh while on subway in Queens

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A man was shot in the thigh while on the subway in Queens, police say.
It happened on the Southbound A train Sunday just after 9 p.m. as it was approaching the 116th Street Station in Rockaway Park.
The 36-year-old victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene. Police do not have a description of him at this time.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
