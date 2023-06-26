Tom Negovan has the latest on two crimes that took place on New York City subway trains this past weekend.

Teen stabbed in hip on L train in Canarsie; No arrests made

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a 15-year-old in the hip on a Brooklyn subway train.

Officials say the attack took place in Canarsie near the East 105th Street L train station.

The suspect took the victim's cell phone. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black mask.

Authorities say the teen is being treated at Brookdale Hospital.

It is not clear if robbery was the motive for the attack. No arrests have been made.

An hour after this stabbing, a man was shot in the thigh on a Queens subway train.

