Tom Negovan has the latest on two crimes that took place on New York City subway trains this past weekend.

Man shot in thigh while on Rockaway Park S train; No arrests made

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in the thigh on a Queens subway train.

Officials say the shooting happened on the Rockaway Park shuttle train Sunday just after 9 p.m.

As the train approached the 116th Street station, the suspect demanded the victim's wallet from him, authorities said.

Police say that is when the suspect shot the victim in the left thigh. The 36-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene. An investigation is under way.

Just an hour before this shooting, a 15-year-old was stabbed in the hip during a robbery on the L train in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

