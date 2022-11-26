Police looking for man linked to two sex abuse cases across NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man they have linked to two cases of sexual abuse in New York City.

Officers say the latest incident happened two weeks ago at the West 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue Station in Manhattan.

The man is accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching a woman as she refilled her MetroCard.

Police say the same man inappropriately touched another woman last month at the East Bedford Park Boulevard and Grand Concourse station in the Bronx.

