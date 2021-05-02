Suspect wanted after 2 teens shot while walking in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is on the hunt for a shooter who fired several rounds at two teenagers in Manhattan.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in front of the Frederick Douglass Houses at 103rd and Amsterdam on the Upper West Side.

Police say the 17 and 18-year-old teens were walking when a car pulled up and someone got out and began shooting.

The suspect fled the scene after shooting the teens in the back.

Authorities say the teens were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are still working on a description of the car and shooter.

