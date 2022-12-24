Man slashed in face inside Manhattan deli; police searching for suspect

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway after a man was slashed in the face inside a deli in Manhattan on Friday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at 48 West 48th Street.

Police say a man was slashed in the face inside the deli.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s wearing a red and black-hooded shirt.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

