Man slashed in face inside Manhattan deli; police searching for suspect

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway after a man was slashed in the face inside a deli in Manhattan on Friday.
The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at 48 West 48th Street.
Police say a man was slashed in the face inside the deli.
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s wearing a red and black-hooded shirt.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
