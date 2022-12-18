Man slashed in the face at Manhattan intersection

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a slashing in Manhattan.

A man was slashed in his face on 28th Street and Second Avenue in Kips Bay shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

It is not clear what led up to the slashing or if he knew his attacker.

The suspect left the scene and has not been caught.

