Dominican Day Parade scholarship awards ceremony held Saturday in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 3, 2023 3:14AM
FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A scholarship awards ceremony was held Saturday - made possible by the Dominican Day Parade.

35 students of Dominican heritage received funding so they can attend college in the United States and its territories.

The money comes from the organization that coordinates the parade along 6th Avenue every August.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the parade.

