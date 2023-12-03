Dominican Day Parade scholarship awards ceremony held Saturday in the Bronx

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A scholarship awards ceremony was held Saturday - made possible by the Dominican Day Parade.

35 students of Dominican heritage received funding so they can attend college in the United States and its territories.

The money comes from the organization that coordinates the parade along 6th Avenue every August.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the parade.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.