FDNY issues vacate order for e-bike business in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY issued a vacate order for an e-bike business in Brooklyn.

An excessive number of lithium-ion batteries were found at the 5th Avenue storefront in Sunset Park.

They say there was also some illegal modifications discovered at the location.

Investigators also found dozens of electric mobility devices, along with gas-powered mopeds with fuel inside.

The order comes as the city has been cracking down on unsafe storage of lithium-ion batteries.

Just last month, an e-bike shop in the Lower East Side engulfed in flames, killing four people.

Lithium-ion batteries have caused 113 fires this year killing more than 13 New Yorkers and leaving 71 injured.

There have been more than a dozen deaths linked to battery explosions this year alone.

