NYC BOE releases ranked choice voting results for additional primary races

The BOE released voting data late Friday for public advocate, comptroller and the races for borough president.
The new data shows Jumaane Williams with a healthy lead (70%) over Anthony Herbert (21.1%) in the race for public advocate, and Brad Lander holds a slim lead (51.9%) over Corey Johnson (48.1%) for city comptroller.
A list of the full results can be found on the Board of Elections website.
This comes just a few days after the Board of Elections announced a "discrepancy" over the initial results due to a computer system error.
In a statement, the BOE apologized for the error and assured voters and candidates, votes would be accurate going forward.
"The June 29th ranked choice voting reporting error was unacceptable and we apologize to the voters and to the campaigns for the confusion. Let us be clear: RCV was not the problem, rather a human error that could have been avoided. We have implemented another layer of review and quality control before publishing information going forward."
However, that did not stop candidates from taking legal action.
All three candidates who are still in the running in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary have filed legal actions seeking the right to review the ongoing ranked choice vote tally.
Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley filed a lawsuit Thursday in state court in Brooklyn seeking to preserve her right to challenge the election results and asking for all of the ballots that were "cast or attempted to be cast" to be saved.
WATCH | When will we know who wins NYC's mayoral primary?
"This is a wide open race and as is standard procedure, my campaign filed a petition to preserve the right to challenge the results should we believe it is necessary," Wiley said in a statement Friday.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia filed similar legal actions on Wednesday. That was the day after New York City's Board of Elections posted vote totals for the June 22 primary that erroneously included test data and then retracted them.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
