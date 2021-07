Absentee ballot tabulation set to be added to NYC mayoral ranked choice voting results

EMBED >More News Videos Board of Elections Commissioner Miguelina Camilo explains the timeline for when we will know the winner of the NYC mayoral race.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City mayoral primary race seems to have no end in sight, but new results expected could bring us one step closer.Final results are not expected until next Tuesday, but we could have a clearer picture of a winner today, once absentee ballots are added to the tabulation.Currently, Eric Adams leads Kathryn Garcia by 15,000 votes, after the numbers are run through ranked choice analysis.But that is before we include the more than 125,000 absentee ballots that need to be tabulated.Both campaigns have volunteers at the Board of Elections to ensure the county is done correctly.Both campaigns are also already filing lawsuits, in case the results are close and they want to request a recount.Garcia's team is saying they are sure they have a path to victory, but analysis shows she would need to win the absentee ballots by a 12-point margin in order to be the victor.A list of the full results can be found on the Board of Elections website ----------