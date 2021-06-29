Politics

NYC Primary: 1st round of Ranked Choice results expected today

The New York City primary is the first test of ranked choice voting in the city
EMBED <>More Videos

Preliminary primary results expected today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first Ranked Choice results are expected today in New York City's mayoral primary.

Today's tabulation in the NYC mayoral primary will not be final, because it does not include more than 120,000 absentee ballots.

Check here for NYC Primary Results
(NOTE: Ranked Choice Voting data will be published June 29 when released by the NYC Board of Elections)

But it will show a complete tally of in person voting.

The first round of preliminary results are expected today in New York City's mayoral primary.

Today's tabulation is not final, because it does not include more than 120,000 absentee ballots.

But it will show a complete tally of in person voting.

Eric Adams so far has appeared to be in front, followed by Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia.

It doesn't appear that any of the candidates will have more than 50 percent of the votes.

That means it could be later in July when we might have a clear winner in the city's Democratic mayoral primary.

So while the counting continues, the candidates have no choice but to remain patient.

In the Republican mayoral primary, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa cruised to a decisive victory over Fernando Mateo, with over 70 percent of the vote.

Check here for NYC Primary Results
(NOTE: Ranked Choice Voting data will be published June 29 when released by the NYC Board of Elections)

EARLIER PRIMARY HEADLINES



Andrew Yang concedes
Andrew Yang has conceded in the race for NYC mayor. He said he vows to continue working alongside with whoever ends up winning the race. He said he and his wife will continue to find a way to contribute to life in NYC in whatever way they can.

"And I'm just so grateful to everyone who has given us the chance to make this campaign as impactful as it's been and something that I am so proud to have led over the last number of months," Yang old his supporters. "Thank you, everyone."

EMBED More News Videos

Andrew Yang, trailing a distant fourth, conceded and vowed to support whoever wins. And Republican Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa cruised to a decisive victory.



Alvin Bragg, Tali Farhadian Weinstein lead in Manhattan DA primary
As of 10:30 p.m. on primary night, Alvin Bragg was the early leader of the Democratic race for Manhattan district attorney. Tali Farhadian Weinstein was close behind.

Republican nominee for Mayor
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is the projected winner of Republican mayoral primary. Flanked by Giuliani at his victory party, Sliwa promised a general election campaign focused on crime. "This is going to be a campaign clearly in which I talk about cracking down on crime, supporting the police, refunding our heroes the police, hiring more police, taking the handcuffs off the police and putting it on the criminals, and restoring qualified immunity to the police so that they can't be personally sued," he said.

Early leaders in the polls
Based on unofficial first-choice results from in-person voting, as of 10 p.m. on primary night, the leaders in the Democratic mayoral race were Adams, Garcia and Wiley. Click here for more results.

When will we know the official results?
The NYC Board of Elections provided the latest guidance regarding unofficial election results:



The polls have closed
The polls closed at 9 p.m., and although official results may not be known for weeks, each of the leading candidates for mayor held primary night events on Tuesday. Eyewitness News had reporters at each of the candidates' headquarters.

Other key races
The mayoral race is getting the majority of the attention on primary day, but virtually every major city office is up for grabs.

Joe Torres has more on the other key races including comptroller, public advocate and Manhattan district attorney:
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on the other key races in New York City on Primary Day.



Democrats campaign on primary day
For Eric Adams, it was personal. Ending one chapter in his life, hoping to write yet another as he voted with his family in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Adams had been planning a mayoral run for years and this was an emotional moment-invoking the memory of his upbringing and the challenges his late mother faced.
But with ranked choice voting, the outcome is far from guaranteed. Andrew Yang cautioned New Yorkers against expecting an immediate result, as he campaigned in The Bronx.

In a bold, strategic move, Yang has campaigned at times with former city sanitation Commissioner, Kathryn Garcia. She greeted her former workers at a sanitation garage in Upper Manhattan. And later campaigned on the Upper West Side.

Maya Wiley campaigned in the heart of Williamsburg this morning. Still struggling with her voice, but as confident as she has ever been.

Scott Stringer started the morning on the Upper West Side, while Ray McGuire was on the Upper East Side. And Shaun Donovan voted along with his sons in Brooklyn.

Absentee ballots
More than 87,000 absentee ballots had been received by the city as of Monday, with more expected to arrive in the mail over the next few days.

MORE RESOURCES FOR PRIMARY DAY



When will we know who wins NYC's mayoral primary?
New York City has instituted ranked choice voting for Tuesday's primary vote to determine the candidates in the race for mayor. But how long will it take for the results to be tabulated? It might take until July.

Who are the leading candidates for mayor?
The leading Democrats are Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, Shaun Donovan, Raymond McGuire, Dianne Morales and Scott Stringer.

The two leading Republicans are Fernando Mateo and Curtis Sliwa.

Most recent polls have suggested that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is the favorite, getting ranked first by a little less than a quarter of likely voters. Other top contenders include civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who have been polling between 6 and 12 points behind.
What is ranked choice voting?
The concept is relatively simple: voters can rank up to five candidates in order of preference, instead of casting a vote for just one. You can mark a first choice candidate, second choice candidate, and so on up to your fifth choice candidate. If you prefer, you can still vote for just one candidate.
It's designed for those times you voted and thought: "I like more than one candidate on this ballot." Or maybe you concluded: "I really like Candidate A but I don't think he can win, so I'm going to vote for Candidate B because I think that person can beat Candidate C in the general election."

WATCH | Ranked Choice Voting Webchat
EMBED More News Videos

So how exactly will ranked choice voting work, why is this happening and what do you need to know about it before you go to the polls? Bill Ritter moderates a webchat with a panel



What other races are on the ballot?
New York City is also using the system in primaries for other municipal offices including city comptroller, borough president, and City Council. There is also a Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney, but that race will not be decided by ranked choice voting since it is a state office, not a city office.

Watch the first in-person NYC mayoral debate
WABC-TV hosted the second debate for the New York City mayoral race and the first to take place in person earlier in June.

Click here for a recap of what the candidates had to say.
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 10)

Watch the first hour of the NYC Mayoral Debate featuring 8 Democrats running for office





(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityrepublicansprimary electionnew york city politicselection daydemocratspoliticselectionandrew yangnyc mayormayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6 | LIVE
1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Sleepy Hollow
Preliminary Moderna data indicates vaccine effective against variants
Delta variant: What New Yorkers need to know
Giuliani facing inquiry over possible improper lobbying for Turkey
2021 New York Primary Results
Could $3K child tax credit lead parents to owe IRS more money?
Show More
COVID Updates: Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may protect for years
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
What is a heat wave? What defines one, and how does it form?
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Teen shot while playing in NYC basketball tournament
More TOP STORIES News