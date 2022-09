25-year-old woman fatally shot in the East Village

A 25 year old woman was fatally shot in the East Village Thursday morning.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the East Village Thursday morning.

The victim was shot in the head along East 14th Street near Irving Place just after 5 a.m.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man fled on foot north on Irving Place.

No arrests were immediately made and the motive was unknown.

