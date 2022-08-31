Man fatally stabbed in Chelsea, suspect on the loose

Janice Yu reports from Chelsea where a man was fatally stabbed near FIT

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed near the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan early Wednesday.

According to investigators, the man was stabbed three times in the chest while on the sidewalk near the intersection of 28th Street and 7th Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police said the 38-year-old victim was not a student at FIT.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

