Darla Miles has more on the efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking.

NYC could get boost in fight against fentanyl trafficking, but funding bill faces uphill battle

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As cities like New York attempt to crack down on fentanyl-related drug operations, a battle is brewing in Congress to approve billions of dollars in funding that would increase border security dedicated to fighting fentanyl trafficking.

Another 400,000 packets of fentanyl were seized in the Bronx by the DEA and NYPD.

The $4 million drug operation on the Grand Concourse was taken down last Wednesday. Eleven people were arrested.

Shutting down drug mills like that one, have been in overdrive since the September death of 2-year-old Nicolas Dominic. The innocent toddler was killed just from being exposed to fentanyl fumes at his day care, which investigators say was a cover-up for the fentanyl operation.

"There were more doses seized in this one house in Lynn, than there are people in Massachusetts," said Josh Levy, acting U.S. attorney of the District of Massachusetts.

Just Monday, in a basement of a multi-family house in Massachusetts, $8 million in fentanyl was seized overnight, including pills shaped like Valentine's Day heart-shaped candy.

In 2023, the DEA has confiscated almost 69 million fentanyl pills. That's more than 336 million lethal doses.

A border crossing in Arizona is a hot bed for drug traffickers bringing the deadly drug into the country.

ABC News got an exclusive look inside the Customs and Border Protection operation.

"In November, right here, we seized almost 300 pounds of fentanyl," said Troy Miller, a senior official performing the duties of the Customs and Border Protection commissioner. "That's anything from gas tanks to quarter panels, to on people."

The agency is now hoping Congress will soon approve $14 billion in border security funding, $1.2 billion of which, would be dedicated to counter fentanyl trafficking.

But the request, included in the National Security package to aid Israel and Ukraine, is already facing an uphill battle in Congress.

