coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC ferry service changes coming Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Service and scheduling changes are coming to New York City's ferry systems.

Due to low ridership, weekday and weekend service will end at 9 p.m.

Routes on the Lower East Side, South Brooklyn and Soundview in the Bronx will also be reconfigured.

Passengers will still be able to disembark or make connections at the Wall Street hub.

The various service changes will take effect Monday.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusferryhospitalscoronavirus pandemicnyc ferrycoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
Barclays Center hosts pop-up food bank
NYC tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
Queens community helps Muslims observing Ramadan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
New effort to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks
Newark Archdiocese moves to first phase of reopening
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
4 suspects wanted in Bronx assault, robbery
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Show More
2 officers injured after slamming vehicle into Queens building
Parade held in NYC for boy who beat inflammatory illness
Cash tolls returning to NJ Turnpike and Garden State Pkwy.
Man found fatally stabbed inside NYC apartment
EXCLUSIVE: Ride-along with police handing out free masks in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News