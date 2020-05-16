Coronavirus News: NYC ferry service changes coming Monday

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Service and scheduling changes are coming to New York City's ferry systems.Due to low ridership, weekday and weekend service will end at 9 p.m.Routes on the Lower East Side, South Brooklyn and Soundview in the Bronx will also be reconfigured.Passengers will still be able to disembark or make connections at the Wall Street hub.The various service changes will take effect Monday.