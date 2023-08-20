3 children critical in Brownsville apartment fire; officials say they were left home alone

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three kids were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at a building in Brooklyn.

Flames broke out shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on the 11th floor of the 14-story building on 383 Livonia Ave in Brownsville.

The firefighters made it to the 11th floor within 12 minutes of the alarm, and immediately took the kids, ages four, five, and eight out of the building and immediately began CPR.

The kids were then taken to the hospital where they are currently in critical, but stable condition.

Officials say the children were left home alone and a parent has been taken into custody.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | Exclusive NYPD ride along exposes illicit sex trade in NYC

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.