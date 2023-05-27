Fast-moving fire causes terrifying moments for Brooklyn apartment residents

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire caused some terrifying moments for residents of an apartment building in Brooklyn.

The flames shot from the fifth-floor window of the building on 1281 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights just after 8 p.m. Friday.

"I'm just like overwhelmed," said Tiffany Smith.

Smith was in disbelief - she came home to find much of her apartment trashed after the fire broke out next door.

"They came in from next door - his window broke through...destroyed everything," she said.

The FDNY worked quickly, breaking out windows to vent the smoke in a whole line of apartments - including Smith's. They managed to contain the worst of the damage to the apartment where the fire started.

It was placed under control in a half hour, but Smith's headache will last a lot longer than that.

"It's horrible - it's a mess. Now I just need to figure out what's next," Smith added.

Firefighters were so quick to wrap up their work that they were gone before Red Cross could arrive - but they did, and they will be supporting Smith and her family until they can get back on their feet.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

