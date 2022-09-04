E-bike may have sparked fire that critically injured 2 in Brooklyn

An e-bike may have sparked a fire in Brooklyn that critically injured two young adults.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An e-bike may have sparked a fire in Brooklyn that critically injured two young adults.

The fire erupted around noon on Saturday inside a 12th-floor apartment at NYCHA's Albany Houses in Bed-Stuy.

Firefighters pulled two people out of the unit unconscious - an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

The fire did not spread to any other apartments.

