Firefighters among several injured in SoHo apartment fire

SOHO, Manhattan -- Several people, including three firefighters, were injured after a fire tore through an apartment building in Manhattan.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the six-story building on 104 Sullivan Street between Spring and Prince in SoHo on Monday just before 9 p.m.

One of the firefighters was seriously injured, and two others are in unknown condition. Two people were also critically injured, Another person refused medical attention.

The FDNY says the apartment was cluttered, which made it very difficult to fight the flames and maneuver inside the apartment.

The fire was placed under control, but the apartment is badly damaged, and there is water damage throughout the building.

