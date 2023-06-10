  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Flames erupt in water tower near Grand Central Terminal

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 10, 2023 9:50PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Flames shot from the roof of a building near Grand Central Terminal on Saturday.

The fire erupted in a water tower near the corner of East 41st Street and Lexington Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The fire went to three alarms before the FDNY was able to place it under control.

There are no reports of any injuries.

ALSO READ | Woman seen violently tugging on people's hair in East Village park

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW