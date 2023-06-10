Flames erupt in water tower near Grand Central Terminal

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Flames shot from the roof of a building near Grand Central Terminal on Saturday.

The fire erupted in a water tower near the corner of East 41st Street and Lexington Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The fire went to three alarms before the FDNY was able to place it under control.

There are no reports of any injuries.

