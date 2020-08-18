MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- New York City firefighters disarmed a stabbing suspect inside a firehouse in Queens Monday.
Daniel Gomez, 27, was arrested and charged with assault after he was accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man in the leg Monday morning.
Officials say FDNY Squad 288 encountered the victim and brought the man into the firehouse in Maspeth for treatment.
TRENDING | Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
A short time later, the suspect attempted to enter the firehouse armed with a knife.
Firefighters managed to disarm Gomez.
Police and EMS were called to the scene and the victim was take to Elmhurst Hospital.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New York City firefighters disarm stabbing suspect inside firehouse
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More