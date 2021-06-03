NYC art gallery paying tribute to Tulsa Race Massacre victims vandalized for 3rd time

Police say someone used white paint to put the letters "EDHRLL" on a window display.at the gallery on Mercer Street Tuesday morning
Similar incidents occurred on Sunday and Monday.
RELATED | Art gallery paying tribute to Tulsa Race Massacre victims vandalized in Manhattan
The gallery features 21 pieces by Black artists in tribute to the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years ago.
No arrests have been made.
"On the question of graffiti, you are going to see a big impact from the cleanup corps," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "They are going to be out there, they are hiring up as we speak. You are going to see a particularly strong impact in July and August as we get ready for everything to come back off the summer. We are going to address the graffiti across the board, and it's one of many things we are doing to bring the city back. And we are going to be employing 10,000 New Yorkers who need a job in the process. So city cleanup corps, I am very proud of it. It's going to make a real impact."
On Thursday afternoon, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, former NYC Commissioner Gregg Bishop, and Dr. Ricco Wright, owner of Black Wall Street Gallery, were scheduled to hold a press conference to denounce the incidents of racist vandalism.
Black Wall Street Gallery was originally founded in Tulsa and opened its SoHo location in October 2020.
The art gallery's current exhibition, "21 Piece Salute," brings together 21 art pieces by 21 Black artists.
The exhibition is a tribute to the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial, in which white mobs killed hundreds and burned 35 blocks of one of the most affluent Black communities in the nation to the ground.
RELATED | Tulsa Race Massacre: Story behind Black Wall Street, racist mob that burned it to the ground
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip