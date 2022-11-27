Cab bursts into flames at Queens gas station

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- There was a scary situation in Queens when a cab burst into flames.

The cab was at a gas pump at 50-92 Northern Boulevard in Woodside when it caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters and fire prevention equipment at the gas station helped to put out the flames before anything else could catch fire.

One person was hospitalized with injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

