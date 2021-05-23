George Floyd rally held in New York City to mark 1 year since his death

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe.
Ahead of the Tuesday anniversary, the event was held in the morning at Brooklyn Borough Hall on Joralemon Street.
Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, and other local activists led the rally.
He said most days since his brother's death have been agonizing.
"This year has been a rollercoaster ride for us," Terrence Floyd said. "And I'm just thankful, thankful, thankful for the people for this nation, showing us so much love, to the Floyd family, to the movement, to justice, to what is right, the world will go."
Terrence reconnected with George in recent years and looked forward to the dat their daughters would finally meet.
He said George surprised him with a visit in New York back in 2016.
"That was an amazing amazing moment for me and to five, six years for them to take him from me...why," he said.
Floyd said he is so proud of his culture for changing the face of justice.
"Finally eyes are open to what we already knew," he added. "Stay woke."
Derek Perkinson pointed out that given the climate in the country, his son who was there by his side at the rally Sunday, could have been George Floyd .
"We will continue to fight injustice wherever it creeps its ugly head across this country," Perkinson, with National Action Network said.
Floyd's death sparked a social justice movement in cities all over the nation centered around police reform and deep-seated racism.
Police brutality against people of color is something Terrence admits, at one point, he wrongly became numb.
"How can I be numb and I'm trying to help with the youth of today," Floyd said.
Terrence said he has one simple message to anyone who plans to take it to the streets for the one-year anniversary of his brother's murder on Tuesday.
"We got the verdict, we are waiting for others but keep it peaceful," he said.
On Saturday, rallies were held on Long Island near Roosevelt Field Mall in Nassau County and another in Suffolk County at Wyandanch Park.
