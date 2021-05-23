Marches held on Long Island to mark first anniversary of George Floyd's murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10669137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- Marches were held on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder - which is on Tuesday.One of the marches was held near Roosevelt Field Mall in Nassau County.Demonstrators are calling for police reform, accountability, and oversight.They say the Floyd case helped to bring a pattern of injustice to light.In addition to this rally, there was another in Suffolk County at Wyandanch Park.----------