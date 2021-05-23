Society

Marches held on Long Island to mark first anniversary of George Floyd's murder

By Eyewitness News
Marches held on Long Island to mark first anniversary of George Floyd's murder

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- Marches were held on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder - which is on Tuesday.

One of the marches was held near Roosevelt Field Mall in Nassau County.

Demonstrators are calling for police reform, accountability, and oversight.



They say the Floyd case helped to bring a pattern of injustice to light.

In addition to this rally, there was another in Suffolk County at Wyandanch Park.

