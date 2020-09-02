reopen ny

Reopen NYC: Gyms and fitness centers welcome customers back

NYC gyms and fitness centers back open
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gyms in New York City are allowed to reopen Wednesday, with restrictions in place.

Each gym has to pass a virtual inspection, no indoor group classes are allowed and swimming pools will remain closed.

Still, this is a day lots of people have been waiting for, with many making appointments to get in to fitness facilities across the city.

Learn more about coronavirus symptoms and other helpful information during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Those returning for their workouts will need to wear a mask at all times, and gyms can only operate at one third of their normal capacity.

Gyms now have markers to ensure social distancing.

And owners have filled out online forms saying they've taken all the state-mandated precautions.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that gyms in New York state will be able to open as soon as August 24 at 33% capacity.



While gyms in other parts New York were allowed to open last week, the city experienced a delay due to the difficulty getting health inspectors to all the gyms.

That's because those same health inspectors were needed in schools.

Ultimately the city decided to shift to virtual inspections.

"We worked with the state on virtual as a way to get started, because the timing is so tough," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "The virtual inspections are a way to at least allow our health inspectors to get started. We will then be doing ongoing in-person inspections as those inspectors' time frees up after school and child care gets going."

