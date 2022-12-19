World's largest menorah lit in Central Park on first night of Hanukkah

NEW YORK -- Jewish people celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday.

It comes amid a recent uptick in anti-Semitic incidents. The message from leaders is that even a little light can overcome the darkness.

In Manhattan, the first light of a 36-foot-tall menorah at Grand Army Plaza was lit. The menorah, by the southeast corner of Central Park is certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest.

Mayor Adams was there, as well as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, who thanked Adams for the city's efforts to fight antisemitism.

Earlier in the evening, the first light of the largest menorah in Brooklyn was lit. It stands at the Grand Army Plaza entrance to Prospect Park.

