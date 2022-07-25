New York City reports heat-related death amid extreme weather

The victim, a person in their 70s, died Friday in their home in Queens.
The cause of death was listed as hyperthermia due to environmental exposure.
The medical examiner says the victim had pre-existing conditions that contributed to their death.
Tri-State residents continued to cope with dangerous conditions Monday as the heat wave moved into its seventh day.

The extreme weather forced organizers to shorten portions of the New York City Triathlon on Sunday.
Storms forecast for Monday afternoon were expected to bring an end to the consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures.
