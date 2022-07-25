Weather

New York City reports heat-related death amid extreme weather

Heat-related death reported in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City has reported a heat-related death amid the city's latest stretch of extreme heat and humidity.

The victim, a person in their 70s, died Friday in their home in Queens.

The cause of death was listed as hyperthermia due to environmental exposure.



The medical examiner says the victim had pre-existing conditions that contributed to their death.

Tri-State residents continued to cope with dangerous conditions Monday as the heat wave moved into its seventh day.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

The extreme weather forced organizers to shorten portions of the New York City Triathlon on Sunday.

Storms forecast for Monday afternoon were expected to bring an end to the consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures.

Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



