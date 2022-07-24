Sports

New York City Triathlon kicks off amid concerns over extreme heat

By Johny Fernandez
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC Triathlon kicks off amid concerns over extreme heat

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Extreme heat is expected to be a challenge for athletes competing in the New York City Triathlon that kicked off Sunday morning.

Organizers said they are doing everything to keep athletes safe, including handling out ice towels and opening up a misting station.

Portions of the triathlon will feature shortened courses due to the heat advisory.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Cycling portions will be halved to 12.4 miles and the running portion will be shortened to 2.5 miles from 6.2 miles.

One part that won't change will be the swimming portion of the triathlon.

"Love that they're taking care of our safety first and they've shrunk the distances for all three of the races, which is a bit concerning because that's what you pay for so you want to go for the full triathlon and you want that score to count for you and so since they've shrunk it down it's a bit disappointing but it's nice to know they're taking care of our health first," triathlete Shiv Patel said.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



More than 2,000 athletes from 40 states and 30 countries will be participating.

Athletes participating in the race are anywhere from 18 to 81 years old.


The triathlon started just before 6 a.m.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citymanhattantriathlonheatnyc weatherheat wavesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'It's unacceptable': Mom demands action amid Sesame Place bias claims
Police investigating robbery, shooting of off-duty correction officer
AccuWeather Alert: Near record heat
Suspect charged with assault, released after attack on Lee Zeldin
Several New Jersey towns under Boil Water Advisory
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
How dangerous heat can be depends on neighborhood you live
Show More
2 men hospitalized after double shooting in Queens
Rockaway Beach temporarily closed for swimming due to shark sightings
VIDEO: Poor kitten dangling from fence rescued on Long Island
4 killed, 1 critical after fiery 3-car crash in Newark
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
More TOP STORIES News