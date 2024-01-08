Man suffers severe head trauma after being hit by SUV that fled scene in Manhattan

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Manhattan.

Officials say a 40-year-old man was walking northbound on Tenth Avenue when a red Dodge Ram SUV hit him on the southwest corner of 41st Street.

The SUV did not stop.

Paramedics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital. He is currently in critical, but stable condition with severe head trauma.

